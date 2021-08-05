 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,000
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,000

Energy-efficient, move in ready, low maintenance townhome in an amazing location convenient to Downtown Charlottesville (3 mi) and UVA (4 mi). Less than 6 years old and gently lived in, this 3 bedroom townhome sits back in a quiet section of the Dunlora Forest neighborhood backing to wooded common area. Love the outdoors? Take the neighborhood trails to Pen Park and the Meadowcreek Golf Course. or hop onto the John Warner Parkway Trailhead to bike or walk to Downtown. Highlights include: hardwood floors, high ceilings, tiled baths, granite countertops, stainless appliances, gas cooking, open layout, large finished flex space, security system, garage parking and private rear patio. OH Sunday 8/8 2-4.

