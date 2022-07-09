 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $364,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $364,000

Don't miss this lovely Riverwood End Unit Townhome, located just a few minutes from Chris Greene Lake, UVA Discovery Park, NGIC/DIA and the Charlottesville airport. Walking Trails are close by and provide access to the Rivanna River for kayaks. The kitchen has been spiced up with color and the granite counters and tiled backsplash enhance the mediterranean decor. The large kitchen island offers extra seating and prep space for the avid chef while entertaining. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling with en suite bath, dual vanities and views of Piney Mountain. The upper rear deck has stairs leading down to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Owners have created a delightful garden spot and the side yard potentially could be extended by enclosing the space with a fence if the next owner desires. Just beyond the yard is a fenced playground, so convenient for little ones!

