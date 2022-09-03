3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $360,000

This former community model home features numerous upgrades across three levels of easy living in Riverwood, including a finished walkout lower level and one-car garage. Home chefs will appreciate the a spacious gourmet kitchen with oversized island, granite counters, and gas range. The owner's suite offers a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and private bath with dual vanities. Built with energy efficiency in mind, and tested, inspected, and HERS®scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. This well-kept townhome has a fantastic rental history, making it also a smart investment opportunity.