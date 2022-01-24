 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $360,000

OPEN SUN 1/23 1-3PM Updated and pristine 3 level 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in River Run. Primary en suite offers skylights, ceiling fan, double sink vanity, separate tub/shower and large walk in closet. Guest en suite with private bath. Main level kitchen has been updated with new flooring, countertops, appliances, pull out trash drawer, freshly painted cabs and pantry. Nice size dining room and living room with chair railing, wainscoting, and custom built-in cabinetry around wood burning fireplace. Elevated deck overlooks tree and roof tops. Walkout fully-finished lower level (currently used as a bedroom) complete with updated ceramic tile full bath, laundry room and ample storage. Neutral palette throughout. Hardwood flooring on main level and upper staircase and hall. Bright two story entry. Assigned parking right out front.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

New Attorney General fires Heaphy, UVa’s chief counsel

“It is common practice for an incoming administration to appoint new staff that share the philosophy and legal approach of the Attorney General,” a Miyares spokeswoman said. "Every counsel serves at the pleasure of the Attorney General.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert