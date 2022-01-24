3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $360,000

OPEN SUN 1/23 1-3PM Updated and pristine 3 level 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in River Run. Primary en suite offers skylights, ceiling fan, double sink vanity, separate tub/shower and large walk in closet. Guest en suite with private bath. Main level kitchen has been updated with new flooring, countertops, appliances, pull out trash drawer, freshly painted cabs and pantry. Nice size dining room and living room with chair railing, wainscoting, and custom built-in cabinetry around wood burning fireplace. Elevated deck overlooks tree and roof tops. Walkout fully-finished lower level (currently used as a bedroom) complete with updated ceramic tile full bath, laundry room and ample storage. Neutral palette throughout. Hardwood flooring on main level and upper staircase and hall. Bright two story entry. Assigned parking right out front.