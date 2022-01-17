Summer 2022 Move-In! Introducing the BEETHOVEN at Forest Lakes Townhomes at Timberwood Square! Featuring main level entry with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, this brand new townhome w/ James Hardie siding & spacious back yard, also includes a fully finished walkout basement (rec. room & storage with optional private home office). Plus, oak stairs, a gourmet kitchen w/ gas cooking, maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite & stainless appliances and a large owner’s suite w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Enjoy maintenance free living in Forest Lakes, PLUS 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, a fitness center, extensive athletic fields & courts, miles of walking trails, and more! Every new townhome in Forest Lakes Townhomes at Timberwood Square is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is also inspected by a 3rd party for quality. PLUS RECEIVE $5,000 IN SAVINGS FOR A LIMTED TIME!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $359,990
