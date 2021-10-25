 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $359,900

Very well maintained townhome in a super convenient location! The owner walks to Ix Park farmers market and enjoys the great proximity to the Monticello Trail. Easy access to Interstate 64, Route 20, and Downtown Charlottesville. The main level features high ceilings, an open floorplan, a gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. The spacious kitchen has a new dishwasher (2021), gas range, granite counters. French doors open to a delightful balcony with wooded views. Upstairs features the owners' suite with private views and a walk in closet. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs as well. The basement has tons of storage, a huge gathering space and and nicely updated full bathroom. Two reserved parking spaces right in front. Belmont Village is a little gem of a neighborhood. This townhome is priced well below the market value of comparable homes! OPEN SUNDAY 12-2.

