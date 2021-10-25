Very well maintained townhome in a super convenient location! The owner walks to Ix Park farmers market and enjoys the great proximity to the Monticello Trail. Easy access to Interstate 64, Route 20, and Downtown Charlottesville. The main level features high ceilings, an open floorplan, a gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout. The spacious kitchen has a new dishwasher (2021), gas range, granite counters. French doors open to a delightful balcony with wooded views. Upstairs features the owners' suite with private views and a walk in closet. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs as well. The basement has tons of storage, a huge gathering space and and nicely updated full bathroom. Two reserved parking spaces right in front. Belmont Village is a little gem of a neighborhood. This townhome is priced well below the market value of comparable homes! OPEN SUNDAY 12-2.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The school system is planning to move quickly on the search process to replace the departing directors. The goal is to have new directors selected before the end of the school year, per the news release.
- Updated
Sheriff's officials said Halyna Hutchins, director of photography for the movie "Rust," and director Joel Souza were shot. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff's office in tears, but attempts to get comment from him were unsuccessful.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors late Wednesday night approved an updated Crozet Master Plan without a change recommended by the Plan…
A developer has asked for rezoning so the company can build a 250-unit apartment complex on West Rio, with promises that some units would be affordable for those with lower incomes.
A proposal submitted by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center could transform Charlottesville’s statue — and collective memory…
A proposed trash and recycling station in Keene was deemed consistent with Albemarle County’s Comprehensive Plan by the county’s Planning Commission.
How strange have ACC football results been this fall? This week's power poll has three teams receiving first-place votes.
Edict will keep UVa in compliance with President Biden's September executive order.
This week's Daily Progress athlete spotlight is on Louisa County football player Jordan Smith, who is continuing his family's legacy of excellence.
The Virginia football team survives a late surge from Georgia Tech to win its fourth in a row and become bowl eligible.