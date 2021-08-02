 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $359,900

Maintenance free living on a picturesque tree-lined street in Western Albemarle’s WICKHAM POND neighborhood - just 5 min to Crozet, 15 to UVA & 20 to downtown Cville. Enjoy the neighborhood trail system that wraps around the community pond with a gorgeous blue mountain backdrop, a clubhouse with fitness equip, and a playground with plenty of room to run and play. All while the HOA covers your yard & exterior maintenance. Home features include a large kitchen with espresso maple cabinetry, stainless appliances, spacious island & raised bar for entertaining. Upstairs 3 BRs/2 full baths & laundry. Unfinished walkout terrace level provides ample storage or the ability to expand for a 4th bedroom/3rd bath or away space. Brownsville/Henley/Western Albemarle schools.

