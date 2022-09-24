3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $355,000

Pristine, move-in ready townhome with incredible updates and upgrades! Enjoy the thoughtful touches invested in this home! Interiorly, you'll notice wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main floor, modern light fixtures, board and batten in a bedroom, and fresh paint. The details continue outside with Trex decking off the kitchen, stairs from the deck allowing direct access to the backyard, patio pavers for a seamless entrance and exit from the basement, and beautiful landscaping and raised beds to compliment the outdoor space. The open floor plan allows easy entertaining while the secondary living space offers a cozy family room or work from home office space. Basement has rough-in plumbing to add half bath if a buyer desires. Conveniently located near NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, and UVA Research Park!