Pristine, move-in ready townhome with incredible updates and upgrades! Enjoy the thoughtful touches invested in this home! Interiorly, you'll notice wide plank hardwood floors throughout the main floor, modern light fixtures, board and batten in a bedroom, and fresh paint. The details continue outside with Trex decking off the kitchen, stairs from the deck allowing direct access to the backyard, patio pavers for a seamless entrance and exit from the basement, and beautiful landscaping and raised beds to compliment the outdoor space. The open floor plan allows easy entertaining while the secondary living space offers a cozy family room or work from home office space. Basement has rough-in plumbing to add half bath if a buyer desires. Conveniently located near NGIC, Hollymead Town Center, and UVA Research Park!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville police officers found a young man dying of wounds near Court Square. Daquain Maurice Anderson, 29, of Charlottesville, later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center’s emergency room, according to a police statement.
New retailers, JABA and Albemarle County slated to occupy mall.
Trying to make an emergency landing somewhere - anywhere - the unidentified pilot aimed for Charlottesville.
The University of Virginia Police Department (UPD) has shared the first update on its investigation into the hate crime that took place on Gro…
No arrests have been made in the homicide.
Hiring and staffing has been an ever-present challenge, official says.
Who's the millionaire? Virginia store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of big jackpot
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
UPD is awaiting approval from the University to share an image of the suspect with the public to identify them quickly.
The hoax occurred the same day as a similar hoax at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Together, they make up two of more than 30 similar reported instances across the county in the past week.
Greer, Mountain View, Red Hill and Woodbrook elementary schools had one student demographic group that did not pass state Standard of Learning exams, according to officials.