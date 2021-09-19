3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $350,000

This is a 3-bedroom townhome in the sought after Avon Park neighborhood, known for its special location... while only ~2.5 miles south of Wegmans, 5th St. Station & I64, enjoy a view of the Carter Mtn. range from the front & in the rear walk, run or peddle off of the patio directly into the 1,200+/- acres of Biscuit Run Park. Notice the photo that shows the 5.63 mile out & back hike from Avon Park to 5th St. Station all through Biscuit Run's extensive & exciting trail network. The exterior of this home features hardiplank siding & a rear storage shed. Inside, on the main level you'll notice hardwood flooring, 9ft. ceilings, a bay window, a very attractive eat-in kitchen with a built-in pantry, a half bath & a large great room. The upstairs consists of a spacious owners suite with a deep walk-in closet & an attached bath that has dual vanities. There are two other bedrooms, a full bath, built-ins & a laundry closet. Avon Park amenities currently include a playground & a community quad with sitting area. The new phase of Avon Park is underway & will include a dog park.