3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $350,000

Country Charmer on the Albemarle/Fluvanna County line ~10 miles from Charlottesville. Convenient to Lake Monticello, Monticello, Highlands, wineries, breweries, shopping at Palmyra & 5th St Station. 9' ceilings on 1st floor and crown throughput main living area. Gleaming oak floors welcome you into this well laid out home. Slate kitchen floors, granite counter, oak cabinetry, tilt-in windows, custom blinds, & ceramic tile in wet areas. Carpet & tile upstairs (carpet professionally cleaned 7/28). Large bedrooms and closets are upstairs along with the main bath and owner's bedroom with en-suite bath and dual vanities. The beautifully landscaped property with fresh mulch, mature plantings, shrubs, and trees will relax you and put you at ease. Enjoy the fruits of the owner's labors with a fully producing garden of vegetables including tomatoes, purple hull peas, butternut squash, & peppers. Fenced back yard for the dogs & property extends well beyond the fence. The property corners have been marked & boundaries in between as well. Enjoy looking over the yard from your screened porch at the back or the rocking chair porch at the front of the house & the unfinished basement is a blank slate for U. SELLER MOTIVATED-BRING AN OFFER