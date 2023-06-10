This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1,720 fin sq ft RYAN HOMES TOWNHOME is ONLY 4 YEARS OLD and features an ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE, private and sunny FENCED-IN BACKYARD, and spacious PRIMARY SUITE with a generously-sized WALK-IN CLOSET, upscale GLASS & TILE SHOWER, and TWO SINKS! Prepare meals in the OPEN CONCEPT EAT-IN KITCHEN with ISLAND, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and endless GRANITE countertop space or grill out more casually on the SUNNY 10' X 10' BACK DECK! Enjoy luxury upgrades such as the programmable NEST THERMOSTAT and indestructible LUXURY VINYL PLANK Living Room flooring! Rest easy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED across US-29 from NGIC, 5 minutes from the Charlottesville Airport and Hollymead Town Center shopping/grocery, and 15-20 minutes from UVA, the Historic Downtown Mall, and the hospital! Basement bath rough-in exists. Open House Sun 6/11 11AM-1PM!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $350,000
