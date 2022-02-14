3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,900

This Four Seasons patio home features one level easy living at an affordable price, in great condition, and in a location that's convenient to everything. A lovely stamped concrete walkway welcomes you to the French front doors. Inside the foyer you'll immediately notice the open floorplan with vaulted ceiling and wood beams that showcase the space. Gleaming hardwood floors were added here, as well as in the adjoining dining room and down the hall, giving this home an instant facelift. An updated, extra large sliding door brings the outside in along with tons of natural light. The kitchen features another large slider to the side deck which is a perfect spot for dinner on a warm summer night, with built in bench and privacy from neighbors. Huge picture window above the sink makes doing dishes feel less like a chore and more like a place to daydream! Down the hall are 3 bedrooms, including the owners suite with another access to the back yard deck, as well as a private bathroom. What was once a 2 car garage was transformed into a large family room featuring a freestanding vintage cone fireplace. There is still plenty of room for storage in the 22x7 adjoining space. Don't delay your visit to this darling home!