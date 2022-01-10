One of a kind end unit townhome has been lovingly maintained and methodically upgraded by its owner. So many improvements are found throughout: Kitchen cabinets refaced, all new appliances including gas range, Quartz countertops with waterfall edge. Replacement windows throughout including in the renovated den/office/3rd bedroom which included all new interior and exterior walls. All major systems have been replaced within the last few years including HVAC and water heater, and special features have been added: interior staircase wall removed and rebuilt with iron railing, custom blinds including remote controlled blackout skylight shades, retractable awning over rear patio, extensive landscaping and hardscaping including stone pavers walkway and patio, retaining wall, storage shed with electric, fenced yard, custom closet organizers. You'll love the living room featuring a cathedral ceiling, hardwood flooring, and wood burning fireplace with gas logs, as well as the dining area with another vaulted ceiling and more skylights, the upgraded bathrooms with tile flooring, including one with a Jacuzzi tub, and so much more. This home is full of special features and improvements that will delight you at every turn.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,900
