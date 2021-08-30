REDUCED 8/23! AMAZING LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM SCHOOLS! Stylish 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the popular and super convenient Hollymead neighborhood. Recent updates include newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new stainless kitchen appliances and kitchen floor, new Pella windows and slider, new roof, new Trane HVAC system, refreshed baths, new front door, new blinds, and so much more! Two family rooms, both with wood burning fireplaces, are perfect for family togetherness. Or enjoy family time and entertaining in the tiled sunroom which leads to the rear deck and porch! Wonderful shady yard with mature trees just a several minute walk to Hollymead and Sutherland schools. Walk to Lake Hollymead, and enjoy the community pool, playground, and walking trails. Moments to shopping and dining at Hollymead Town Center, and so convenient to NGIC, UVA Research Park, the C'ville Airport, Charlottesville and all things UVA. Come home to Hollymead today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
Several members of the UVa Board of Visitors told athletics staff on Friday that they support funding a $136 million athletics project that includes $65 million to build a football training facility and $22 million to renovate the existing facility for use as an Olympic sports training facility.
In the Charlottesville division, which started in-person classes Wednesday, seven students and one employee have tested positive, according to the city schools dashboard.
“I've been getting many more complaints about mail delivery in Charlottesville by far than anywhere else in the commonwealth.”
Drivers said they were heading to Greene County
For the first time since 2016, the Virginia men’s basketball team’s recruiting class includes three top-100 players.
"In addition, while in the midst of a heatwave, our community has seen an increase in COVID-19 activity which is mirrored in our school community as well."
“You can’t go by the honor system — mask-wearing has shown us that’s completely ineffective.”
“I think we need to do some sort of analysis of what would happen if Crozet had a governmental system similar to what Scottsville has, where we would control our own planning for the future. I feel that the county is too big, it's too populous, it's too diverse to be effectively governed.”