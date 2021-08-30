3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,900

REDUCED 8/23! AMAZING LOCATION JUST ONE BLOCK FROM SCHOOLS! Stylish 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the popular and super convenient Hollymead neighborhood. Recent updates include newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, new stainless kitchen appliances and kitchen floor, new Pella windows and slider, new roof, new Trane HVAC system, refreshed baths, new front door, new blinds, and so much more! Two family rooms, both with wood burning fireplaces, are perfect for family togetherness. Or enjoy family time and entertaining in the tiled sunroom which leads to the rear deck and porch! Wonderful shady yard with mature trees just a several minute walk to Hollymead and Sutherland schools. Walk to Lake Hollymead, and enjoy the community pool, playground, and walking trails. Moments to shopping and dining at Hollymead Town Center, and so convenient to NGIC, UVA Research Park, the C'ville Airport, Charlottesville and all things UVA. Come home to Hollymead today!