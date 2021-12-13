 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,000

Renovated, single floor living home in the heart of the city! This 3 bedroom home features beautiful, modern kitchen and bathroom updates, a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout the main floor, ample off street parking, a fully fenced in yard and is just minutes from downtown. Honed granite countertops, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, stylish backsplash adorn the kitchen, while new fixtures complete the dining space. The spacious, light filled finished basement offers versatility of a second living space, separate home office, personal gym, or conditioned storage. HVAC (2020), Water Heater (2017), Basement windows (2020) are just a few of the many system updates. See the document section for all the many ways the owner has taken meticulous care of the property, inside and out. You don’t want to miss seeing this gorgeous gem in the Woodhayven neighborhood!

