 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $349,000

207 BUTTERCUP LANE: the perfect one level living home in the Lake Reynovia Community! Come visit this attached manor home which boasts a wonderful floor plan which offers a spacious primary suite on one end, with 2 additional bedrooms/office spaces and laundry on the other side of the home. Open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen room (with vaulted ceilings and Fireplace) creates the feeling of a home that is significantly larger than the square footage suggests. Enjoy the inviting side terrace and garden area, overlooking the community green space and path to the Lake. Recent upgrades include all new kitchen appliances (dishwasher, oven, microwave, refrigerator), full interior paint, new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, new attic staircase, and new light fixtures. Attic and outdoor storage closet offer plenty of storage in addition to the 4 closets inside the home. Lake Reynovia is a vibrant community offering clubhouse, social activities, lake, pool (and more!) off Avon Street Extd - convenient to UVA, Downtown, 64/250 and the 5th Street Station Shopping Center (Wegmans)! Come see what all the fuss is about. Showings begin Friday, by appointment.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert