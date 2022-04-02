Light-filled, like-new, end unit town home w/ fenced backyard & loaded w/ upgrades. HERS rated for energy efficiency, this move-in ready home is the perfect choice for those looking to lower monthly utility bills & avoid making costly updates or repairs. The main living area is light & open w/ great flow between the kitchen, dining & seating areas. Well appointed kitchen features an oversized island w/ seating, large pantry, upgraded white cabinetry, stainless appliances & granite countertops. Spacious bonus room/flex space provides option for a dedicated home office, rec room, exercise room, 4th bedroom, etc.. Additional upgrades include: tray ceiling, double shower heads, pendant lighting, extended LVP flooring & tile surrounds in baths. Private, FENCED REAR YARD. 1 CAR GARAGE + easy street parking behind house & designated visitor spots for guest parking. AMAZING ACCESS TO TRAILS & RIVANNA RIVER right in the neighborhood, even spots to launch your kayak! Extremely convenient to NGIC, DIA, Research Park & close to restaurants & shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017.
Montpelier—President James Madison’s home in Orange County, Virginia—is embroiled in controversy over what authority it allows descendants of the enslaved people who built and powered his family’s plantation.
10 a.m.: Firefighters from Albemarle County and the Virginia Department of Forestry have contained a 10-acre wildfire near the Ragged Mountai…
A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.
Mary Elliott, of Buckingham County, beat odds of one to 749,398 and then added a few odds of her own.
The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court centered around the accuser as she tearfully recounted her experiences and attempted to fend off accusations of inconsistent statements from the defense.
The new owners of Misty Mountain Camp Resort near Crozet want to add more campsites to the property along U.S. 250, but some neighbors are con…