3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $339,900

First floor master bedroom end-unit townhome in sought after Ashland neighborhood within Forest Lakes South with the most beautiful amenities in C'ville, miles of walking trails, parks, playgrounds, pools, meeting areas, exercise room etc. Walk right into the open foyer, which leads into the dining area and living room, all with hardwood floors. Gas fireplace in the living room. This house has a first floor master suite, with handicapped accessible shower. Large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. On the back, you’ll find a screened in porch along with a concrete patio and a nice sized exterior storage closet. Upstairs you’ll find two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, linen closet and open loft area, perfect for a tv and sofa. There is also a large unfinished walk-in storage area. House is wired for security system. The HOA includes trash, plenty of parking, lawn care and all exterior maintenance (roof, siding, etc.). Quiet cul de sac with wonderful neighbors.