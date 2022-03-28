3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $339,900

Location, location, location! And don't forget about price, condition and size! This one at Pavilions at Pantops has everything you could want in a townhome including a two car garage, hardwood flooring throughout the main level, and upgraded kitchen with granite counters, island with bar seating, large pantry and stainless appliances. The open floor plan allows for easy interaction and spacious, light filled rooms with wonderful mountain views to the rear. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including owners suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet and en suite with tile floor, tile shower, and a double sink. Two other bedrooms are found here as well, along with 2nd full bathroom with tile floor and tile tub surround, plus the laundry closet with washer and dryer included. This home is located within walking distance to shopping, Starbucks, Chic-Fil-A, plus the neighborhood playgrounds and basketball court, plus minutes to Darden Towe Park and Rivanna River access, Interstate 64, Downtown Charlottesville, and so much more. This home is in great condition and is ready for its new owners to move right in.