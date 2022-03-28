Location, location, location! And don't forget about price, condition and size! This one at Pavilions at Pantops has everything you could want in a townhome including a two car garage, hardwood flooring throughout the main level, and upgraded kitchen with granite counters, island with bar seating, large pantry and stainless appliances. The open floor plan allows for easy interaction and spacious, light filled rooms with wonderful mountain views to the rear. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including owners suite with tray ceiling, walk in closet and en suite with tile floor, tile shower, and a double sink. Two other bedrooms are found here as well, along with 2nd full bathroom with tile floor and tile tub surround, plus the laundry closet with washer and dryer included. This home is located within walking distance to shopping, Starbucks, Chic-Fil-A, plus the neighborhood playgrounds and basketball court, plus minutes to Darden Towe Park and Rivanna River access, Interstate 64, Downtown Charlottesville, and so much more. This home is in great condition and is ready for its new owners to move right in.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
kknott@dailyprogress.com
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
The incident occurred hours after a fundraiser for the Peace in the Streets at Fry's Spring Beach Club ended.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is receiving a $5.75 million grant from writer and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to help fund…
The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units.
The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law.
Fluvanna County officials say they are “monitoring an evolving situation with a privately-owned dam” located at McIver Lake.
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Pantops and Woolen Mills could be placed near the end of East Market Stre…
Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.