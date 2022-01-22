 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $335,000

Don't miss this 3 Bed, 2 full bath 2 half bath , garage townhome available in Briarwood! Built in 2018 this still shows like NEW. Open floor with Elegant touches like hardwood stairs, LVL low maintenance floors in the main living area and basement, ceramic floors in the bathrooms, exquisite granite island in the gourmet kitchen and tray ceiling in the primary bedroom make this lovely home a welcoming retreat.Convenient bedroom level laundry, large closets including walk in closet in Master and dual vanities. Relax on the rear deck and play in the fenced back yard. This well maintained gem is conveniently located just North of town within walking distance of 2 playgrounds. You can get to dining, shopping, National Ground Intelligence Center, University of Virginia or the airport in minutes.

