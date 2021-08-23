 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $334,000

BACK ON THE MARKET at no fault of seller. Buyer pulled out after reviewing HOA docs. 2-story duplex in a great location offers a highly functional and open floor plan that lives and feels like a detached home. Near 5th St. Station with easy access to I-64, this nicely elevated lot and well-appointed home is within minutes of UVA and the Downtown Mall. First floor is light and bright with lots of windows, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, family room and half bath. Spacious Master Suite upstairs features vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Two additional BRs on 2nd floor with convenient 2nd floor w/d. Ample storage with pull-down attic, large utility closet, large BR closets. Enjoy miles of trails in nearby 1,200 acre Biscuit Run State Park. With acceptable offer, seller will credit purchaser 5K at closing for new carpet.

