3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $332,500

This 3 bed 2.5 bath END UNIT TOWNHOME in the RIVERWOOD COMMUNITY features a 1ST FLOOR HOME OFFICE with french doors, versatile Rec Room, light-filled EAT-IN KITCHEN with white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances, and a FULLY FENCED-IN, LANDSCAPED, & PRIVATE BACKYARD! Rest easy in the PRIMARY SUITE with spacious walk-in closet, gorgeous tray ceiling, and low-maintenance glass shower! Enjoy the CONVENIENCE of 3rd floor laundry, same level as the bedrooms! Located 5 minutes from Chris Greene Lake Park, Hollymead Town Center Shopping, and Charlottesville Airport and just 15 minutes from UVA/Charlottesville! Rough-in 1st floor bath and UV window linings exist.

