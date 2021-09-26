 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $325,000

Walking distance to UVA hospital. Walking distance to Middle School through trails were built for Cherry Avenue students' access. Short walk to Middle School. Convenient downtown location. Highly sought after neighborhood! Lovely grassy backyard, quaint walkways, garden space , stream in back yard flows into Rock Creek, Windows by Window World=10 yrs, Roof is 10 yrs old, Boiler is 10 yrs young, Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout main floor, lots of character! landscaped, side porch basement apartment with private entrance. So Much Potential! Invest in your child's future!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert