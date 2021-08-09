Turnkey condition home available immediately! Open concept great room with 9' ceilings and hardwood floors on the main level allow for easy entertaining and room to spread out. Granite Countertops and Maple Cabinets in the kitchen, with an 18 foot wide deck out the back door. Master suite on the top floor with walk in closet, plus another 2 bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs is a two car garage with plenty of storage space, and an unfinished 9x15' room that could be transformed into another bedroom, office, movie room? Exterior maintenance is covered for you, leave the mower and worries behind. Great location! Walk to the shops and restaurants at Hollymead Town Center. Less than a 5 minute drive to NGIC, CHO Airport, MJ Hospital. Downtown Charlottesville, UVA, Shenandoah National Park, Preddy Creek and Ivy Creek trails are also a short drive away. Hollymead Elementary / Sutherland / Albemarle HS. Quick closing possible, move in before school starts! Call today to schedule your tour!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $320,000
