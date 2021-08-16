3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $319,000

Enter into this RENOVATED & FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom 3 bathroom ATTACHED END-UNIT TOWNHOME with NEW ROOF to experience a convenient FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, vaulted/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS, all new WHITE GRANITE BATHROOM VANITIES, two WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACES, private basement with BRAND NEW LVP FLOORING and a full walk-out IN-LAW SUITE, and a PRIVATE SCREENED-IN PORCH! Prepare meals in the UPDATED KITCHEN with central ISLAND, new GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, and bright white SUBWAY TILE BACKSPLASH & wind down from the day with BACKYARD NATURE VIEWS off the COVERED BACK PATIO! Conveniently located in the RIVERRUN neighborhood and within close proximity to PEN PARK, the Rivanna River, & anywhere in town!