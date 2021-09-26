 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $315,000

PRISTINE, freshly painted home in desirable Forest Lakes townhouse community. Bright, open, spacious floor plan with sun-filled living room, vaulted ceiling with skylights and gas fireplace. Full, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, tile floor and white appliances (fridge is less than 3 years old). Gleaming hardwood flooring with first floor master suite and first floor laundry. Upstairs features large loft area perfect for “work from home” space, 2 large bedrooms with oversized closets, full bathroom with tub/shower and finally, walk in attic to large storage space. Relax on the rear patio which backs to wooded area for privacy and has a storage shed for outdoor tools and supplies. Enjoy all the amenities that Forest Lakes has to offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert