3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $315,000

This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom END UNIT TOWNHOME boasts an UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN with QUARTZ countertops, WHITE PAINTED CABINETS, gorgeous BACKSPLASH, and modernized DROP LIGHTS! Entertain friends on the newly refinished BACK DECK or COVERED BACK PATIO; exercise in the comfort of your own home utilizing the PARTLY FINISHED BASEMENT; rest easy in the PRIMARY BEDROOM with UPDATED ENSUITE BATHROOM; enjoy the PRIVACY that CUL-DE-SAC living provides along with the CONVENIENCE that being located right in town, just 5 minutes from UVA, the hospital, 5th St Station, and the Historic Downtown Mall!

