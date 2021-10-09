 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $313,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $313,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $313,000

This 3 level townhome in Riverwood is now ready for your inspection! Carpets have been professionally cleaned for you and the owners completely fenced in the backyard, so ready for pets as well! On your entry level, we have a one car garage, BIG carpeted Family room, and a roughed in half bath, ready to finish if you desire. On the main level, WIDE open spaces with LVP flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, gas range, 1/2 bath, and walk out to your trex deck and enclosed backyard. Upstairs, you will love the master suite with tray ceiling, large walk in closet and nicely appointed full bath. Washer and dryer (included) on bedroom level!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert