3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $313,000

This 3 level townhome in Riverwood is now ready for your inspection! Carpets have been professionally cleaned for you and the owners completely fenced in the backyard, so ready for pets as well! On your entry level, we have a one car garage, BIG carpeted Family room, and a roughed in half bath, ready to finish if you desire. On the main level, WIDE open spaces with LVP flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen, gas range, 1/2 bath, and walk out to your trex deck and enclosed backyard. Upstairs, you will love the master suite with tray ceiling, large walk in closet and nicely appointed full bath. Washer and dryer (included) on bedroom level!