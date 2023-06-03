Here is an opportunity to move into l home on a lot with a beautiful mountain view. To add to your enjoyment the property adjoins a pocket park. There are beautiful hardwood floors on first level and comfortable carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features center island, granite countertops and upgraded kitchen appliances with gas stove. the Great room with its fireplace and vaulted ceiling is light filed and dramatic. For those who work at home the home office is on first floor. Enjoy the large primary sanctuary with upgraded en-suite and oversized walk in closet. And fo convenience the laundry is on the second floor. In the evening enjoy the sunset and mountain view from your trex deck. Home is available to occupy now.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,550
