3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $3,000

Beautifully maintained arts and crafts single family detached home situated on a large, fenced lot with extensive flagstone outdoor living spaces (Dining area, covered and open sitting areas and a grill area), landscaped gardens and a view to Monticello mountain. Less than 1 mile to walk to UVA Hospital and the downtown pedestrian mall. 5 minute walk to IX Art Park and close vehicular proximity to I-64 and shopping at 5th Street Station. Newly renovated kitchen includes new cabinets, large eat on island with granite counter tops and under cabinet lighting. New refrigerator, sink and appurtenances. Do not miss this well maintained home with extensive outdoor living spaces and a wonderful location within walking distance to premier Charlottesville urban attractions. Current tenant would like to stay through August, so September 1 move in would be ideal.

