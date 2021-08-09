3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $299,000

 Skip to main content
Welcome home to this end unit townhouse in great condition for under $300k! Open House Sunday July 11, 1:00-4:00. Open concept great room with 9' ceilings and hardwood floors on the main level allow for easy entertaining. Granite Countertops and Maple Cabinets await you in the kitchen, set up at the bar or off to the side at the breakfast nook surrounded by beautiful bay windows. Master suite on the top floor with walk in closet, plus another 2 bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs is the garage with plenty of storage space, and an unfinished room that could be transformed into another bedroom, office, movie room? Exterior maintenance is covered for you, leave the mower and worries behind! Great location! Walk to the shops and restaurants at Hollymead Town Center. Less than a 5 minute drive to NGIC, CHO Airport, MJ Hospital. Downtown Charlottesville, Shenandoah National Park, Preddy Creek and Ivy Creek trails are also a short drive away. Hollymead Elementary / Sutherland / Albemarle HS.

