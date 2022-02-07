 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $285,000

This 3 bed 1 bath BRICK RANCH features a NEWER HOT WATER HEATER, A/C UNIT, SECURITY SYSTEM, and full bath VANITY in addition to a spacious 1,040 sq ft WALK-OUT UNFINISHED BASEMENT & beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS! Relax by the Living Room WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE, prepare meals in the WHITE KITCHEN with dining nook, & utilize the LARGE SHED for storage! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED in the Johnson Elementary School District within very close proximity to anywhere in town!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert