3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $275,000

Rare opportunity for a 3 bedroom, single-level townhome in sought after Mill Creek for under $300K! Situated nicely on a quiet and wooded cul-de-sac. Enjoy low-maintenance living with HOA maintaining roofing, exterior siding, and landscaping. The easy floorplan features a cozy living room complete a wood-burning fireplace. Hardwood floors gleam in the 3rd bedroom, where you can capture lovely mountain views out the front of the unit. Relax and enjoy meals on the recently refinished back deck. Notable updates include a newer HVAC (2017), brand new dishwasher, and several new windows. Excellent southside location with easy access to Biscuit Run and a short drive to Wegman's, Fifth Street Station, UVA, and I-64!