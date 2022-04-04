 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $275,000

This 3 bed 3 full bath BRICK TOWNHOUSE in the ABINGTON PLACE neighborhood features endless improvements such as a NEW BASEMENT FULL BATH, FLOORING, LARGE BACK DECK, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, and HOT WATER HEATER! Prepare meals in the EAT-IN KITCHEN with CENTRAL ISLAND; allow your pet to roam free in the TOTALLY FENCED-IN BACKYARD; rest easy in the PRIMARY SUITE with ENSUITE SPACIOUS BATH and WALK-IN CLOSET! The versatility of the BASEMENT BONUS/REC ROOM is endless! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just minutes from Hollymead shopping, US-29, UVA/downtown Charlottesville, and more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert