3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $275,000

This 3 bed 3 full bath BRICK TOWNHOUSE in the ABINGTON PLACE neighborhood features endless improvements such as a NEW BASEMENT FULL BATH, FLOORING, LARGE BACK DECK, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, and HOT WATER HEATER! Prepare meals in the EAT-IN KITCHEN with CENTRAL ISLAND; allow your pet to roam free in the TOTALLY FENCED-IN BACKYARD; rest easy in the PRIMARY SUITE with ENSUITE SPACIOUS BATH and WALK-IN CLOSET! The versatility of the BASEMENT BONUS/REC ROOM is endless! Enjoy being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just minutes from Hollymead shopping, US-29, UVA/downtown Charlottesville, and more!