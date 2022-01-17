3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $269,000

This brick rancher is looking for a new owner to spruce her up and make her shine again. First time on the market. Many of the high ticket items have been addressed, new roof,6 new windows, newer pressure tank and hot water heater as well as an updated furnace. The Sellers are offering a one year home warranty from American Home Shield with a strong offer if desired by the Purchaser. The shed in the back offers great storage and the carport is such a great outdoor entertainment area. The large open and nearly level yard can offer a garden spot and so many other possibilities. This home was lovingly built in 1956 by the original owner and was constructed from 100+ year old bricks from a church that had been torn down in Charlottesville. The original hardwood floors are ready to be brought back to life and the possibilities are endless on ways to open up the existing floor plan and have an absolutely gorgeous property in a Western Albemarle County location.