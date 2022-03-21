 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $265,000

Excellent investment! Currently rented until 7/31/2022 and tenant would like to renew. Forest Lakes offers pool, tennis, walking trails and there is Hollymead Town Center close by with shopping, restaurants, grocery and pharmacy. Photos are of a similar unit with the same floor plan.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

A Madison County woman will spend 12 years in prison for perpetrating robust publishing and real estate fraud schemes in which she stole more than $1.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert