3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $259,900

You can't beat this location in Albemarle County. Pantops Shopping Center, Downtown Mall, Shops at Stonefield and UVA are all just a short drive or Uber away. Well cared for home was remodeled last year; updated kitchen with stainless appliances, new bathroom vanities/flooring, new heat pump. Vaulted ceilings in living room with fireplace greet you upon entry. Dining area opens to functional kitchen. First floor master bedroom has a large deck that makes a wonderful additional to any bedroom! Upstairs features open landing that overlooks living room and would be a wonderful reading nook or study space, 2 spacious bedrooms and full bath. Basement offers large great room - would make a wonderful study for working at home or home-school needs. Basement also features large full bathroom and family room with sliding glass doors leading to back patio. HOA includes many items home-owners dream of; exterior and yard maintenance, trash pick-up, dog park, clubhouse, pool, tennis and basketball court. Golf at Pen Park and walking trails are nearby. Only 7.5miles to airport. Excellent home and value, come take a look!