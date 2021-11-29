 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $259,900

This might be the one you have been waiting for! Step into a spacious living room with soaring ceilings and cozy gas fireplace. The family room spa will be the party place! The area offers a pool, tennis courts, club house, basketball court and play areas. Enjoy easy living where the association tends to the grounds and exterior maintenance. What a fun place! Check out the location with easy access to downtown or Route 29.

