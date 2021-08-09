 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $259,000

Move-in Ready - Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome with No HOA, Detached garage/workshop, Large level fenced Yard, Newly Paved Off-Street parking, and Mountain view from Rear Patio! Convenient Location - Larger End unit townhome on .18 acre lot. First floor has a bright Living Room with Wood-burning Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with lots of Cabinets & Counter space, Washer & Dryer included, Master Bedroom, Bath with Shower. Second floor has Two spacious bedrooms, Full Bath, & Linen Closet. Fenced, level back yard with space to play & garden. Detached 1 car Garage/workshop with electricity. Paved Off-street parking directly in front of townhome is a part of this property - no hassle to find a parking space. Located 3 miles to UVA Central Grounds and Hospital, Only minutes to Rt. 29, I-64/Rt. 250 dining & shopping at Shops at Stonefield & Trader Joe's, or Pantops. Located on Charlottesville City bus line. Public water/sewer. City Convenience with County Taxes. Owner is licensed Real Estate Agent in Commonwealth of Virginia.

