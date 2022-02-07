3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $259,000

This affordable 3 bedroom/2.5 bath classic end unit attached home would be an excellent investment property or primary home. The walk out basement provides amazing storage and offers great potential for extra living space with a 3rd full bath (roughed in plumbing in place). Freshly painted throughout with brand new plank flooring and carpet. Other recent improvements include: new dishwasher and disposal '21, new water heater '20, updated hall bath '19, new kitchen and powder room floor '19, new roof '14. The wood burning fireplace in the living room is perfect for these cold winter nights. Rear deck off of kitchen has steps down to the spacious backyard that abuts the wooded common area. Conveniently location close to NCIG, DIA Research Park, Hollymead Town Center and a short drive to Downtown Charlottesville & UVA.