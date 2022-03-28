 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $242,500

GREAT LOCATION! Convenient to UVa, Downtown, I-64 and 5th St. Station featuring Wegman's, shopping, and dining. 3BR, 1.5BA Townhouse. New Roof (Dec. 2021) and HVAC (2021); spacious Master BR with direct Bath access; Eat-in kitchen w/ pantry closet and sliding door opening to patio; Wood laminate flooring on main level; Formal DR with Chandelier; Main level powder room; large Laundry/Utility room with slider to patio; Level rear yard; off street parking. *APPOINTMENT REQUIRED*

