3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $241,250

Special opportunity to own this home under the community land trust affordable housing model. Income limits apply. Income verification and loan prequalification is preferred prior to showing. Energy efficient construction. This town home features 2 story living with an open concept floor plan. Gorgeous low-maintenance contemporary exterior. The first floor features family room, kitchen with all appliances, half bath, and flex room for dining or office. The second floor features an owner's suite with master bath plus two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs laundry including washer/dryer. Energy efficient construction verified through third party testing. 5.8kW solar panel array for lower power bills.