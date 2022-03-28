 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $239,900

This RENOVATED 3 bed 1.5 bath SHERWOOD MANOR END UNIT TOWNHOME offers an endless list of improvements including a FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, thoughtfully UPDATED BATHROOMS, gorgeous NEW FLOORING, and a RENOVATED KITCHEN featuring new LG stainless steel appliances (including double oven!), tile backsplash, and quartz countertops with an under-mount stainless steel sink & faucet! Store your belongings in each bedroom's ample closet storage space! Garden in the RAISED BACKYARD BEDS then store your tools in the ATTACHED SHED! Work from home in the FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/BONUS ROOM then take in some sun on the SUNNY BACK PATIO! This townhome is CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 3 minutes from I-64, Azalea Park, and the Rivanna Trail, and 10-15 minutes from UVA/downtown Charlottesville!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Sheriff's office arrest suspect

Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert