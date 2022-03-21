 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $235,000

AS-IS! This 3 bdrm, 1 bath home needs painting. Appliances need updating. Chimney never used since owning home. Nice cul de sac. Patio area in back and shed. Great location! Sewer line from home to street was replaced. 3 years ago, underground main waterline was also replaced.

