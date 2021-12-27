Great, low-maintenance end-unit family home or a fantastic investment opportunity with no HOA fees in Woolen Mills! Currently Tenant Occupied until June 2022. Off-street parking, tree-covered shaded private paver patio and lovely outdoor spaces. Very well maintained, regular maintenance and many attractive upgrades. Lots of light in large, open main living level with generous bedrooms upstairs. Fully finished walk-out basement with family room and full bath! Screened-in back deck off the kitchen overlooks the Riverside Park trail. Home backs up to Rivanna River! Super easy walk to Riverside Park with trails and kids playground, Onesty Park with waterpark and farmer's market, and the new Wool Factory.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The division's anti-racism policy “is racist at its core,” and the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to stop the enforcement of the policy.
-
- 2 min to read
Since UVa introduced Tony Elliott as its next coach on Dec. 13, outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall has provided superb access to Elliott in order for him to better comprehend the program’s status as he prepares to take over.
The Bronco Mendenhall era at Virginia will end without the coach getting to lead his team one final time.
Charlottesville ranks as one of the best places in the country to live, but as the year ends, the city can’t find anyone to live in the city a…
Charlottesville’s City Council awarded a contract to the Robert Bobb Group, LLC to perform interim city manager services during Monday’s meeti…
Two bidders who sought Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee monument have filed a lawsuit, seeking to void a recent City Council vote that donated …
A news bulletin from Dr. Petri, our University of Virginia expert who studies the coronavirus and COVID-19 and who has been answering reader q…
Charlottesville’s Jackson statue heads to LA museum, fate of Lewis-Clark-Sacajawea statue still unclear
Charlottesville’s statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson is headed to LAXART in Los Angeles for an exhibit that will be installed at the Los Ang…
Details of new Virginia football coach Tony Elliott's contract are revealed.
With COVID-19 tests in high demand ahead of the Christmas holiday, new commercial testing providers are opening up in the Charlottesville area.