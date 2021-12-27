 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $235,000

Great, low-maintenance end-unit family home or a fantastic investment opportunity with no HOA fees in Woolen Mills! Currently Tenant Occupied until June 2022. Off-street parking, tree-covered shaded private paver patio and lovely outdoor spaces. Very well maintained, regular maintenance and many attractive upgrades. Lots of light in large, open main living level with generous bedrooms upstairs. Fully finished walk-out basement with family room and full bath! Screened-in back deck off the kitchen overlooks the Riverside Park trail. Home backs up to Rivanna River! Super easy walk to Riverside Park with trails and kids playground, Onesty Park with waterpark and farmer's market, and the new Wool Factory.

