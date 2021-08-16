MOVE RIGHT IN to this Briarwood beauty! Great location and convenient to NGIC, Hollymead Towncenter and all of Charlottesville and it's amenities. Professionally cleaned, freshly painted and ready for your personal touches! Screened porch is private and a great place to have your morning coffee! H/w floors on lower level, nice sized master suite, formal living and dining areas and more! Outside has been newly mulched and ready for your gardening ideas. 1 yr. buyer warranty included!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $234,900
