3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $229,000

MOVE IN READY! This recently updated attached home in Briarwood is ready to go--the owners have recently replaced the roof, installed new carpeting upstairs, painted and updated inside and out, and you can now just move right on in! GOOD sized master bedroom for this square footage. Nice setup with utility room off the kitchen, and cabinetry in place there for extra storage. Rear deck with good shade and fenced backyard. Masonry chimney and fireplace so you can use for wood, or convert over to gas logs if desired. You are just gonna love it! :)