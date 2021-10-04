 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $215,000

Enter into this FRESHLY PAINTED 3 bedroom 1 full / 1 half bath DUTCH COLONIAL TOWNHOUSE to experience an eat-in RENOVATED KITCHEN (2018) with BREAKFAST NOOK and NEW HVAC (2018), FURNACE (2019), stacked WASHER/GAS DRYER (2019), and WATER HEATER (2018)! Entertain friends in the PRIVATE FENCED-IN BACKYARD featuring a sunny BACK PATIO and blooming CREPE MYRTLE trees! Ample resident and visitor parking available. Located within Charlottesville's SHERWOOD MANOR neighborhood within very short proximity to Azalea Park, Rivanna Trail access, UVA, the hospital, and downtown!

