Available July 1 - Nearly new, beautiul home of your dreams includes 10’ ceilings, a generous granite kitchen island, first floor Owners ensuite, two more bedrooms and full bath upstairs, a large loft space for your home gym or office, and so many windows. Also featuring a 2 car garage! The community boasts a playground, dog park, club house and ample parking. Five minutes or less to restaurants, grocery stores, parks, shopping at 5th Street Station, walking on the Monticello Trail, or commuting on I-64. Ten minutes to Amtrak, UVA, local hospitals or the Downtown Mall. Interior photos of Stanley Martin Model Home. Owner would prefer a two year lease and no pets.