Charming townhome with mountain views available now at Avinity Loop. Situated just minutes from UVA and downtown Charlottesville and a stone's throw from Wegmans and I64. Featuring 3 floors including an open concept main level with handsomely appointed kitchen, formal dining space, half bath & tons of natural light. 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs and a rec/bonus room with half bath on the entry level. Walk out to the patio from the main level. Enjoy views of Carter's mountain from the living room or from your home office in the upstairs bedroom. One car garage! The community boasts a playground, dog park, club house and ample parking.
3 Bedroom Home in CHARLOTTESVILLE - $2,795
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect has been charged after a shooting Friday evening on Berkmar Drive north of Charlottesville that left two dead.
“DUE TO UNFORSEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, (HUNTER SMITH) SIREN RESTAURANT IS CLOSED PERMANENTLY."
Dulaney, 72, died July 15 at a senior living facility from complications from diabetes and heart disease.
It is unclear why Hadley is leaving the university, where she began working in 2021.
At UVa, like at almost every college across the country, professors and administrators tend to be more liberal than the average American.